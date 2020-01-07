Marking her respect in fans’ eyes after she broke her silence on the anti-CAA and NRC protests, Deepika Padukone is now garnering praise for standing in solidarity with the students of Jawaharlal Nehru University while in Delhi to promote her upcoming movie, Chhapaak. Seen joining the student protest inside the campus, Deepika totally won over Twitterati’s hearts as they called out megastar Amitabh Bachchan and superstars Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan and Aamir Khan to learn a lesson from their junior.

Breaking the Internet like nothing else currently are pictures of the Chhapaak star, dressed in a black sweatshirt to beat the capital’s chill. Seen standing near the Sabarmati Hostel of JNU which was attacked on Sunday, Deepika also collected fans’ concern over her safety.

While one user wrote, “Can @iamsrk @BeingSalmanKhan @aamir_khan learn from their junior actor @deepikapadukone? (sic),” another tweeted, “That surely takes some courage for her to stand up & be counted when many of her famous star colleagues have chosen to look the other way ! (sic)” and yet another commented, “I hope that she remain safe and unbeaten.. Jnu aisi gang is very very bad.. they can target and hit anybody.. @deepikapadukone stay safe mam.. Leftist gang sucks.. (sic).”

Speaking to NDTV recently, Deepika had mentioned that she won’t like to comment on the point of view of the protestors but seeing everyone getting united on the streets is worth celebratory for any democracy. The actor talked about change and said that a change can only be brought in life or society by raising a voice. Deepika was quoted saying, “I feel proud to see that we aren’t scared to express ourselves… I think the fact that we are thinking about the country and its future… Whatever may be our point of view, it’s nice to see.”

The actor said it’s important to let the people speak their mind without any fear and she feels proud of those who are doing the same. “I feel proud about it that people are coming out – be it on the streets or wherever they are – they are raising their voice and expressing themselves as it is important. If we want to see a change in life and society, it is important that a point of view be put forward,” Deepika said.

Talking about her in the upcoming movie, Chhapaak, Deepika essays the role of Malti, a woman who rises like a phoenix from the ashes after facing an acid attack, in her upcoming film Chhapaak. The film is based on a real-life acid attack survivor named Laxmi Agarwal who faced acid attack at the age of 15 in Delhi. Chhapaak is slated to hit the screens on January 9.