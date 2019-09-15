It has been four years ever since Padmaavat star Deepika Padukone came up with the Live Love Laugh Foundation for people who are battling depression after suffering from the mental illness herself. Taking another great step to help remove the stigma around it, Deepika launched her first lecture series on mental health this Sunday and fans couldn’t be more proud.

Dressed to kill at the launch, Deepika donned a crisp spotless white shirt with bows tied on the sleeves and paired it with white trousers. Leaving her gorgeous side-parted hair to fall easily down her shoulders in soft curls, Deepika accessorised her look with a pair of silver danglers. Wearing bright red lipstick to complete the look, Deepika looked too sparkling a beauty to be human. Deepika’s parents and sister too accompanied her to the event.

Check out Deepika’s pictures and videos from the event here:

On the professional front, Deepika will be next seen in Meghna Gulzar’s Chhapaak, where she will be essaying the role of acid attack survivor Laxmi Agarwal. Apart from this, she will soon be seen sharing screen space with husband Ranveer Singh in ’83. While Ranveer will be playing the role of Kapil Dev in Kabir Khan’s sports drama, Deepika will be portraying the role of the cricketer’s wife, Romi Dev. This is Ranveer and Deepika’s first film together after their wedding last year. The couple previously co-starred in megahits Padmaavat, Bajirao Mastani and Goliyon Ki Rasleela Ram-Leela.

Meanwhile, Hrithik and Deepika are also rumoured to be coming together for Farah Khan’s Satte Pe Satta-remake. No official announcements have been made in this respect though.