Actor Deepika Padukone took the opportunity to speak about mental health and start a conversation about depression. She delivered her first lecture on behalf of her foundation Live, Love Laugh in Delhi on Sunday. The actor talked about the stigma related to the conversation about mental health and how it’s high time to have more awareness about the same.

“I think the conversation has opened up (on mental health). I don’t think there’s as much stigma as there used to be four years ago. But we certainly have a long way to go in terms of creating more awareness. I think that’s where we need to keep the conversation alive,” Deepika, who looked stunning in a pristine white ensemble paired with shimmery dangling earrings and minimal make-up, said at the event.

One of the highest-paid actor of India, Deepika, who started her career with Om Shanti Om over a decade ago, has set up a foundation to create awareness on mental health named ‘The Live Love Laugh Foundation’ in 2015, which creates awareness about stress, anxiety and depression.

From opening about her struggles to now, the Piku star describes her journey as “incredible.”

“It’s been an incredible journey since we developed our foundation. .. it’s been 4 years now and today we launch our first lecture series and I think we have come a long way and in all certainty, we have a long way to go. But I think as far as the conversation around mental health is concerned I think we have come a long way,” she said.

Deepika added: “I think media has had a huge role in that in opening up the conversation in various ways whether its interviews, write-ups and articles… but we certainly have a long way to go and that’s why we have the lecture series today.”

The maiden lecture was delivered by Pulitzer Prize-winning author and Padma Shree awardee Siddhartha Mukherjee. The event was graced by Deepika’s parents Prakash Padukone and Ujjala, sister Anisha Padukone, actress Sharmila Tagore, key stakeholders and decision-makers from different sectors.