The year has started on a high note for Chhapaak star Deepika Padukone since the Crystal Award winner at World Economic Forum 2020 has now emerged as the first Bollywood actor to star in Louis Vuitton’s global campaign. A first for the luxury fashion house and the diva both, Deepika will be joining celebrities including Sophie Turner, Léa Seydoux, Alicia Vikander, Chloë Grace Moretz and others to present this season’s offering from Louis Vuitton while starring in the French brand’s pulp horror movies and books.

First to share the news with fans across the globe, Vogue shared a poster of Deepika and captioned it, “#DeepikaPadukone joins @sophiet, @leaseydoux_genuine and more for @louisvuitton’s pre-fall 2020 release. Padukone is the first #Bollywood star to have taken part in a luxury fashion house’s campaign making this a historic move for @louisvuitton and @deepikapadukone. Hit our link in bio to learn more about the news. @nicolasghesquiere (sic).”

Donning in a grey overcoat teamed with a checkered black and white dress and a mini brown-leather belt bag, Deepika paired her look with mint-green quilted boots, as she featured on the first look poster with the shadow of a ghost behind her. The title read ‘Don’t Turn Around’ while a phrase, tucked in the corner, said, “Guess who? The past, that’s who.” Gushing about this “historic move”, Deepika wrote on her Instagram handle, “I am beyond thrilled to be joining the Louis Vuitton family! To be a part of Nicholas Ghesquière’s vision for the world’s most iconic brand is not only exciting but also very humbling! Presenting… #LVprefall20 BOOM! @louisvuitton @nicolasghesquiere #louisvuitton (sic).” Quick to respond, Ranveer Singh commented, “Next level !!!! (sic).”

Leaving one and all smitten by her powerful speech which trended all day across social media platforms, Deepika gracefully accepted the Crystal Award at World Economic Forum 2020 for her undaunting efforts to help remove the global taboo around mental health, especially depression and anxiety. Hailed time and again for being bold enough to share her tryst with depression out in public, Deepika was awarded on Monday, for her leadership in raising mental health awareness and for her tireless efforts in dissing the taboo around it.

On the professional front, Deepika was last seen in Meghna Gulzar’s recently released Chhapaak, where she essayed the role of acid attack survivor Laxmi Aggarwal. While the film is being well received by critics and Box Office, Deepika is now gearing up for sharing screen space with husband Ranveer Singh in Kabir Khan’s ’83. Ranveer will be playing the role of Kapil Dev in the sports drama while Deepika will be portraying the role of the cricketer’s wife, Romi Dev. This is Ranveer and Deepika’s first film together after their wedding last year. The couple previously co-starred in megahits Padmaavat, Bajirao Mastani and Goliyon Ki Rasleela Ram-Leela.

Meanwhile, Hrithik and Deepika are also rumoured to be coming together for Farah Khan’s Satte Pe Satta-remake. No official announcements have been made in this respect though.