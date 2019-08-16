Recently making headlines for her no-makeup photoshoot, Chhapaak star Deepika Padukone is in news again and this time for voicing her concern over Hollywood’s obsession with “exotic” roles for her. While she left fans swooning over her latest viral pictures from a magazine’s photoshoot, her actor-husband and ’83 co-star Ranveer Singh had eyes only on the diva “shifting goalposts” in Bollywood.

Taking to her Instagram handle, Deepika shared the magazine’ cover where she can be seen donning an oversized denim jacket paired with denim jeans and nude makeup to let only the diamonds that she accessorised her look with, do the talking. She captioned the picture as, “Shine bright like a diamond![with a whole lot of denim! #PorterEdit

@PorterMagazine (sic)” and Ranveer was quick to comment, “‘Shifting goalposts’ I like that! (sic)”

View this post on Instagram flawless af 🌸 • #deepikapadukone A post shared by Deepika Padukone Fanpage (@deepika.padukone.fanpage) on Aug 16, 2019 at 8:25am PDT

While in an interview with the same magazine, NET-A-PORTER’s digital version- PorterEdit, Deepika revealed how she still gets roles based on her ethnicity. She shared, “Yes. Or the exotic. The exotic assistant to the detective. I am going to meetings to let people know not just about me, but that there is a whole big world out there beyond America. And they need to see that. While the conversation about diversity seems to happen [in Hollywood] now, I feel there is still a long way to go before they truly understand it.”

About “shifting goalposts” in Bollywood, the dimpled star said, “I was trying to be someone I was not, trying to fit the model of being an Indian film actor, being a certain way, wearing certain clothes. When I decided to shed all that is when everything started falling into place.”

On the professional front, Deepika will be next seen in Meghna Gulzar’s Chhapaak, where she will be essaying the role of acid attack survivor Laxmi Agarwal. Apart from this, she will soon be seen sharing screen space with husband Ranveer Singh in ’83. While Ranveer will be playing the role of Kapil Dev in Kabir Khan’s sports drama, Deepika will be portraying the role of the cricketer’s wife, Romi Dev.