The powered couple of Bollywood Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh for the first time came together on the silver screen with Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s film Goliyon Ki Rasleela: Ram Leela. The film did well at the box office and was in the buzz for Bhansali’s incredible direction and the sizzling chemistry between the actors. Also, they fell in love with each other on the sets of the family.

Now, a BTS picture from the sets of film where Ranveer is looking at Deepika has once again given their fans a reason to call him the ultimate boyfriend or husband. In the viral monochrome picture, they both can be seen retouching their makeup as Ranveer stare at Deepika. The photo is pure love and it will once again make you believe in love. Also, Ranveer strikes a pose flaunting his abs as he practices for his next shot.

Take a look at the photo here:



Talking about the film, Goliyon Ki Rasleela: Ram Leela released seven years ago. The film revolves around Ram and Leela, who belong to two different cults, fall in love with each other. The historic rivalry between their families separates them and they show backdoor to the love. The story has a tragic ending where Ram and Leela give up their lives rather than giving in to the hostile cult they belong to.

On the work front, Deepika was last seen in Chhapaak. Deepika plays the role of real-life acid-attack survivor Laxmi Agarwal in the film. Directed by Meghna Gulzar, it also features Vikrant Massey in an important role. Ranveer, meanwhile, is busy with the shooting of YRF’s Jayeshbhai Jordaar. He will soon start preparing for the release of Kabir Khan’s ’83 that features him in the role of former Indian cricket team captain Kapil Dev. Deepika and Ranveer will also be seen together in ’83.