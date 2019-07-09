After Ranveer Singh shared his wife Deepika Padukone‘s ‘high on cake’ picture on Instagram yesterday, it was she who posted a picture of her husband’s birthday cake on Instagram last night. The couple reportedly celebrated Ranveer’s 34th birthday and the first one after marriage in the UK. Deepika shared a beautiful picture of the birthday cake layered in all the happy colours of the world. It looked both delicious and pretty.

Deepika captioned the image on the post as, “Sometimes,you can have your cake & eat it too!!!😋🍰🌈 #BirthdayBoysBirthdayCake” (sic)

Earlier, while sharing his wife’s photo in which she was flashing her million-dollar smile, Ranveer wrote in the caption: “High on Cake! 😋🍰 @deepikapadukone #happybirthdaytome” (sic)

View this post on Instagram High on Cake! 😋🍰 @deepikapadukone #happybirthdaytome A post shared by Ranveer Singh (@ranveersingh) on Jul 8, 2019 at 1:19am PDT

What Deepika commented on the post, however, was the winner. She wrote, “high on you!🤫” (sic)

Well, this social media love is why they are considered one of Bollywood’s most adored couple. Both Ranveer and Deepika usually remain too-busy-to-care but when it comes to spending time together, they are often seen stealing a few small moments to let their love grow.

The couple got married in a lavish wedding ceremony at Italy’s Lake Como in November last year. After their wedding that was attended by family members and close friends, the duo returned to India and threw as many as three big wedding receptions – in Bangalore and Mumbai.

On the work front, both of them are busy with their upcoming films. While Ranveer is shooting for Kabir Khan’s ’83, Deepika recently wrapped up the shooting of Meghna Gulzar-directorial Chhapaak.