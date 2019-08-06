Staying away from social media limelight for quite some time now, ’83 star Deepika Padukone made a ‘Chhapaak‘ entry online as sultry pictures from her recent magazine shoot started flooding the Internet. Making fans ogle, the pictures compensated well for her long absence and we couldn’t have asked for more.

The pictures were for the August issue of Vogue magazine to whom Deepika opened up about her upcoming Meghna Gulzar directorial Chhapaak where she essays the role of Laxmi, an acid-attack survivor. “I was bursting to do it. Emotionally, it’s been my toughest role to date. I had to dig really deep to do Laxmi justice,” Deepika shared. Talking about the storyline, Deepika added, “It’s about so much more: law, justice, survival.”

Check out Deepika’s latest hot pictures from Vogue’s cover shoot here:

Deepika has always been vocal about her fight with depression. She has been spreading awareness around the stigma through her foundation Live Love Laugh. The actor had earlier revealed how her mother first saw the symptoms and asked her to take medical help. Deepika said that everyday for her used to be exhausting during that time and she never used to feel good about herself despite everything working in her favour on the work front. In her interview now, the Padmaavat star also mentioned that she felt ‘liberating’ after sharing her story with others. Deepika said there were no regrets. “I felt such relief afterwards. It was liberating, like a crushing weight had been lifted off me. I’d do it all over again. Also, it made me more aware of myself,” said the actor.

Apart from Chhapaak, Deepika will soon be seen sharing screen space with husband Ranveer Singh in ’83. She will be playing the role of cricketer Kapil Dev’s wife, Romi Dev.