With hardly three days to go, Deepika Padukone dropped another video counting down to the release of her Meghna Gulzar-directorial, Chhapaak. Seen walking around the flea market, jewellery shop and a mobile store dressed as her character Malti, Deepika is joined by other acid attack survivors.

Hiding the cameras as various locations, the team of Chhapaak was out to conduct a social experiment and assess the reaction of the people on seeing their half burnt faces. While the group is treated normally in the cellphone store where a random girl even obliges to a selfie with them, the reaction at the flea market is disturbing with people being rude and a woman even turning away her son’s face to avoid them. Deepika captioned the video, “Chhapaak Social Experiment Be the change you want to see… A Social Experiment by Team Chhapaak! #Chhapaak in theatres this Friday! (sic).”

In the upcoming movie, Chhapaak, Deepika essays the role of Malti, a woman who rises like a phoenix from the ashes after facing an acid attack, in her upcoming film Chhapaak. The film is based on a real-life acid attack survivor named Laxmi Agarwal who faced acid attack at the age of 15 in Delhi.

In an exclusive interview earlier with India.com, Deepika revealed that her portrayal of Malti has been both problematic and inspiring. The actor talked about burning the prosthetics to get out of her character and commented on her 11-year long journey in Bollywood.

The makers of Deepika Padukone and Vikrant Massey starrer Chhapaak recently released the title song of the film. Sung by Arijit Singh, it’s a song that describes the struggle of an acid-attack survivor. The video focuses on Malti, Deepika’s character in the film, from the time when she suffers the attack and sets on a new journey of justice and resolution. The Meghna Gulzar directorial highlights the importance of self-confidence and tries to remove the stigmas attached to the life of an acid attack survivor.

Both Meghna and Deepika have maintained that the story of Chhapaak doesn’t portray acid attack survivors as weaker human beings rather it normalises their journey and reveals their unmatchable confidence and hope in life. Chhapaak is slated to hit the screens on January 9.