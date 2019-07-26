Shooting for the upcoming Kabir Khan directorial ’83 in London alongside actor-hubby Ranveer Singh, Bollywood diva Deepika Padukone was away from social media what with having hands full with shooting schedules and Wimbledon invitations. However, the Chhapaak star is back with a bang as she recently flooded her Instagram handle with rosy hues, striking sensuous poses under different light much to fans awe.

In the shared pictures, Deepika can be seen donning an all-white look: a white jacket, paired with a white shirt and teamed with white pants. Accessorising her look with gaudy oval earrings that reached down till her neck, Deepika amped the smart look by pulling back her hair in a high ponytail. Posing under lights of different shades of pink, Deepika struck sexy poses and set fans hearts aflutter even without captions.

Check Deepika Padukone’s latest Instagram posts here:

View this post on Instagram #nocaption #justpose @albertaferretti A post shared by Deepika Padukone (@deepikapadukone) on Jul 25, 2019 at 9:31pm PDT

View this post on Instagram #nocaption #justpose @albertaferretti A post shared by Deepika Padukone (@deepikapadukone) on Jul 25, 2019 at 9:32pm PDT

View this post on Instagram #nocaption #justpose @albertaferretti A post shared by Deepika Padukone (@deepikapadukone) on Jul 25, 2019 at 9:32pm PDT

View this post on Instagram #nocaption #justpose @albertaferretti A post shared by Deepika Padukone (@deepikapadukone) on Jul 25, 2019 at 9:33pm PDT

View this post on Instagram #nocaption #justpose @albertaferretti A post shared by Deepika Padukone (@deepikapadukone) on Jul 25, 2019 at 9:33pm PDT

Deepika Padukone recently attended the Wimbledon 2019 with her sister Anisha Padukone and pictures of the Padukone sisters took the internet by storm in no time. For the occasion, Deepika donned a white ensemble by Ralph Lauren which she teamed with a tan RL50 Handbag by the same label. One must be wondering the cost of the gorgeous outfit.

She opted for an all-white look. Her white shirt cost around 90,700/- and her trousers cost approximately Rs 1,20,400. Her sister Anisha also went for an all-white look and looked gorgeous.

On the professional front, Deepika will soon be seen sharing screen space with husband Ranveer Singh in ’83. She will be playing the role of cricketer Kapil Dev’s wife, Romi Dev. Deepika will also be seen Meghna Gulzar directorial Chhapaak, opposite Vikrant Massey and will be essaying the role of acid attack survivor, Laxmi Agarwal.