A universally agreeable fact is doing the rounds on social media platforms currently through a hilarious comic and Deepika Padukone relating to it with actor-husband Ranveer Singh is no surprise. Taking to her Instagram handle, Deepika revealed what happens on dinner dates with Ranveer and the viral illustration she shared is enough to lighten us up this Monday.

The shared caricature is typical of all girls on almost all outings ever with their beau or guy friends where they will not just order a sumptuous meal but also in huge quantity only to leave it behind. No matter how full they be, it is a universal fact that the guys accompanying you will always clean up the last morsel you leave behind. Our fathers have been doing this for us since childhood and in their absence, it is our guy friends who have taken up the charge to be our “trashcan” on all outings. Relating with the same expressed through a comic, Deepika captioned the picture, “that’s us… @ranveersingh (sic).”

View this post on Instagram that’s us…🤷🏽‍♀️ @ranveersingh A post shared by Deepika Padukone (@deepikapadukone) on Sep 16, 2019 at 3:43am PDT

On the professional front, Deepika will be next seen in Meghna Gulzar’s Chhapaak, where she will be essaying the role of acid attack survivor Laxmi Agarwal. Apart from this, she will soon be seen sharing screen space with husband Ranveer Singh in ’83. While Ranveer will be playing the role of Kapil Dev in Kabir Khan’s sports drama, Deepika will be portraying the role of the cricketer’s wife, Romi Dev. This is Ranveer and Deepika’s first film together after their wedding last year. The couple previously co-starred in megahits Padmaavat, Bajirao Mastani and Goliyon Ki Rasleela Ram-Leela.

Meanwhile, Hrithik and Deepika are also rumoured to be coming together for Farah Khan’s Satte Pe Satta-remake. No official announcements have been made in this respect though.