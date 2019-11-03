Actor Deepika Padukone is currently busy with two upcoming films – Chhapaak and ’83 in which she plays a brief role with husband Ranveer Singh. The actor has also announced her third film which is based on Mahabharata and Deepika will be seen playing the role of Draupadi in it. Now, rumours are rife about DP’s fourth film. A report in an entertainment portal suggests that Deepika has green-lighted the Hindi remake of Anushka Shetty starrer Arundhati. The famous horror film features Anushka in the role of a queen who fights for women’s rights against a man who sees a woman as nothing more than a commodity.

Even though nothing about the Hindi remake of this 2009 hit Telugu film is confirmed yet, a report in Pinkvilla mentions that the Hindi remake rights have been bought and Deepika has been zeroed-in as the female lead. The actor herself recently mentioned that she is going to be a part of a dark romantic film and if all the reports are true, then the same film is none other than the remake of Arundhati.

More details about the film regarding its direction and production are yet to be revealed. Arundhati features Sonu Sood in the role of the main villain, therefore, the Hindi remake of the film is also expected to star a male lead.

Meanwhile, Deepika is busy with the post-production work of Chhapaak that’s also her first produced film. She is playing the role of real-life acid attack survivor Laxmi Agarwal in the film. Actor Vikrant Massey plays the lead opposite Deepika in the Meghna Gulzar-directorial. Deepika essays the role of cricketer Kapil Dev’s wife Romi Dev in ’83 which is directed by Kabir Khan. The film is slated to hit the screens on April 10 next year while Chhapaak releases on January 10.