Actor Deepika Padukone was recently clicked by the paparazzi at the Mumbai airport with her father Prakash Padukone. Now, her video from the airport is going viral. In the video, the actor is seen showing her ID to the guard before entering the airport. It so happened that Deepika and her father kept walking and just when they entered the gate, Deepika turned and heard that the guard was asking to have a look at her identity card. Deepika first asked, ‘chahye’, then took out the card from her bag and showed it to him. Watch the video here:

View this post on Instagram Thy shall always obey rules 👍 #deepikapadukone A post shared by Viral Bhayani (@viralbhayani) on Jun 21, 2019 at 12:22pm PDT

Now, the video has left the social media divided. While some are praising Deepika for being respectful towards the rules, some are criticising her for showing starry tantrums. One user commented on the video, “She was going without showing the I’d .showing I’d is mandatory as per the rule.normal person can’t even cross the guard without showing the I’d.” (sic). A few felt that she had already heard the guard asking for her ID but she kept walking and even before showing her ID, she asked ‘chahye’. A user wrote, “What kind of question was that from dipika? ‘ Chahiye:?? What makes her think that she can enter the airport without showing her I’d proof?” Another user who had the same argument to make, wrote, “Ain’t she aware that one cannot enter airport without ID verification n top of that she is asking “chahiye”? how some fools call it “cooperation” (sic)

Some users felt that Deepika’s behaviour should be appreciated as many other celebs won’t ever pay attention to the guard, however, she heard him and followed the rules. One user said, “SHE IMMEDIATELY TURNED WHEN HE SAID ID….QUEEN ISNT LIKE DONT U KNOW WHO I AM…..SHES ATTITUDE FREE…..THE MOST GROUNDED AND HUMBLE QUEEN….ALL ACTORS INSTEAD OF COPING EACH OTHER CLOTH LEARN SOME SENSE OF HUMOR FROM EACHOTHER…” (sic). Another user wrote, “I like how she was ready to show her ID. Respect.” (sic)

Meanwhile, Deepika has gone to Bengaluru with her dad. The actor is gearing up to complete the post-production work for her upcoming film Chhapaak.