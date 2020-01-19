Already trotting the fine lines of controversy ever since her JNU visit, in the heat of anti-CAA and NRC protests, divided fans ahead of Chhapaak‘s release, Bollywood diva Deepika Padukone is now being slammed massively across social media platforms for her cringe-worthy TikTok challenge on “acid attack look.” Calling it “insensitive and ghastly”, the Twitterati trolled Deepika for “cheap PR” stunt.
It all began when a video of the star went viral where she is heard challenging a TikTok user to ace three of her favourite looks. Calling Shanti’s look from Om Shanti Om, Piku’s from the movie Piku and Malti’s look from the recently released Chhapaak as her favourite looks, Deepika challenges the TikTok star, Faby. Getting down to recreate them immediately, it is when Faby wears makeup to recreate Malti’s look at the end of the video that the Twitterati lost their cool and declared that “acid attack is not a look.”
Check out Twitterati’s rage against Deepika here:
Chhapaak is based on a real-life acid attack survivor named Laxmi Agarwal who faced acid attack at the age of 15 in Delhi. Both Meghna and Deepika have maintained that the story of Chhapaak doesn’t portray acid attack survivors as weaker human beings rather it normalises their journey and reveals their unmatchable confidence and hope in life.
In Chhapaak, Deepika essays the role of Malti, a woman who rises like a phoenix from the ashes after facing an acid attack, in her upcoming film Chhapaak. From hailing the filmmaker’s “skilled direction” to lauding the actors “masterful performances”, the critics were seen swooning over the movie that hit the cinema screens on January 9, 2020.
Deepika’s decision to make an appearance at JNU after many students were assaulted in an armed attack by a mob, has divided the nation and hashtags both in support of and against the actress has flooded social media since then. Soon after the actor’s pictures went viral, a section of people started trending #BoycottChhapaak, while declaring their support for Devgn’s Tanhaji that hit the theatres the same day. BJP leader, Tajinder Pal Singh Bagga, too declared that he would give out free tickets for Ajay Devgn’s ‘Tanhaji’.