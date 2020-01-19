Already trotting the fine lines of controversy ever since her JNU visit, in the heat of anti-CAA and NRC protests, divided fans ahead of Chhapaak‘s release, Bollywood diva Deepika Padukone is now being slammed massively across social media platforms for her cringe-worthy TikTok challenge on “acid attack look.” Calling it “insensitive and ghastly”, the Twitterati trolled Deepika for “cheap PR” stunt.

It all began when a video of the star went viral where she is heard challenging a TikTok user to ace three of her favourite looks. Calling Shanti’s look from Om Shanti Om, Piku’s from the movie Piku and Malti’s look from the recently released Chhapaak as her favourite looks, Deepika challenges the TikTok star, Faby. Getting down to recreate them immediately, it is when Faby wears makeup to recreate Malti’s look at the end of the video that the Twitterati lost their cool and declared that “acid attack is not a look.”

Check out Twitterati’s rage against Deepika here:

This is million time more cringeworthy than her meeting & supporting Liberandus. Shameful that acid burnt face is a makeup challenge for Deepika. pic.twitter.com/LO43zP2chh — Ra_Bies 2.0 (@Ra_Bies) January 18, 2020

The problem with Deepika Padukone endorsing a makeup challenge on Chhapak is that she treated it as one of her “looks” and dismissed the entire trauma behind it. She proved that it was merely makeup for her & she clearly doesn’t understand the depth of what survivors go through. — x (@krownnist) January 18, 2020

This is disgusting ! Acid attack is not a makeup look deepika. So much for purpose and awareness. Never thought somebody will stoop so low for a hit film pic.twitter.com/NjJAA8a2Ym — Kangy #Panga24Jan (@KangyStan) January 18, 2020

Imagine fake crying during every interview acting like you understand the pain of acid victims and when the movie flops you start making fun of acid attack face only deepika can relate She has no respect for acid attack victims so gross shame on you pic.twitter.com/ykADP7EGOm — Maita (@piyapiyanka) January 18, 2020

Deepika’s Tiktok video is crass and insensitive. She is a victim of mental illness, expected better from her. I will never be able to admire and respect her again. — smyltr (@smyltr) January 18, 2020

Acid attack is a joke to you, Deepika Padukone? Shameless Actress. Good, She is exposed way back pic.twitter.com/7WGJPq7cYG — Troll Indian Politics (@TIP_Pradhanjii) January 18, 2020

And just when we thought that @deepikapadukone couldn’t mock Lakshmi anymore through her PR stunts in JNU she comes up with tick tok challenge on acid attack victims. Gross. pic.twitter.com/077Uz7hcEg — Dr Smokiee (@SmokingSkills_) January 18, 2020

Honestly expected @deepikapadukone who has been through her own mental breakdowns to be more sensitive. But clearly..no.

You do a movie on a acid attack victim, cry in every other promotional event n now this below the belt challenge where a acid attack face is her fav! https://t.co/dwqqwDuD2q — Maya (@Sharanyashettyy) January 18, 2020

So “Acid Attacked Face” has now become challenge now. This is the worst kind of a promotion by @deepikapadukone. Shame on you

pic.twitter.com/gNu1odAxVT — Shash (@pokershash) January 18, 2020

Chhapaak is based on a real-life acid attack survivor named Laxmi Agarwal who faced acid attack at the age of 15 in Delhi. Both Meghna and Deepika have maintained that the story of Chhapaak doesn’t portray acid attack survivors as weaker human beings rather it normalises their journey and reveals their unmatchable confidence and hope in life.

In Chhapaak, Deepika essays the role of Malti, a woman who rises like a phoenix from the ashes after facing an acid attack, in her upcoming film Chhapaak. From hailing the filmmaker’s “skilled direction” to lauding the actors “masterful performances”, the critics were seen swooning over the movie that hit the cinema screens on January 9, 2020.

Deepika’s decision to make an appearance at JNU after many students were assaulted in an armed attack by a mob, has divided the nation and hashtags both in support of and against the actress has flooded social media since then. Soon after the actor’s pictures went viral, a section of people started trending #BoycottChhapaak, while declaring their support for Devgn’s Tanhaji that hit the theatres the same day. BJP leader, Tajinder Pal Singh Bagga, too declared that he would give out free tickets for Ajay Devgn’s ‘Tanhaji’.