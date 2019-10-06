Actor Ranveer Singh suited up to attend Elle Beauty Awards 2019 on Saturday evening. Staying true to his quirky style sense, the actor wore a printed shirt with an oversized suit and added a hat and a stick to his look. Before walking the red carpet, he got an Instagram photoshoot done. While Ranveer looked all energetic and stylish in the Instagram pictures he posted, something else grabbed his fans’ attention.

Ranveer made three posts while sharing his pictures as he dolled up to attend the beauty awards. It was his wife Deepika Padukone‘s hilarious comment on one of the posts that breathed life on Instagram last night. Ranveer left his shirt unbuttoned and Deepika took a dig at the same styling.

The actor took to Instagram and mentioned if her husband used her bottle of bronzer on his chest to look extra sexy. Deepika’s post read, “shouldn’t you have asked me before emptying my bottle of bronzer on your chest!?!?🤣😝🤪” (sic). Check out the post here:

View this post on Instagram @loewe A post shared by Ranveer Singh (@ranveersingh) on Oct 5, 2019 at 10:06am PDT

Other people from the industry also praised Ranveer’s look in the comments. However, Deepika mocking her husband on social media just won hearts and emerged as one of the best DeepVeer social media moments.

Meanwhile, on the work front, both Ranveer and Deepika are busy with their upcoming films. While Deepika is gearing up for the release of Meghna Gulzar’s Chhapaak in January next year, Ranveer is still shooting for Kabir Khan’s ’83. The team recently completed their London shoot schedule and Deepika, too, joined them in the UK to shoot for her brief role in the film.