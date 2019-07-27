Actor Deepika Padukone has shared as many as nine pictures from her latest all-black look on Instagram. The actor was spotted wearing a black crop top and wide pants last evening in Mumbai. Now, she took to Instagram to post her pictures in the same look. The black outfit is styled with layered gold chains, a pair of big golden earrings, rings, subtle makeup and a severe high knot.

Deepika didn’t caption any image on Instagram and just let her gangsta style do the entire talking. This black-on-black look is another something that reminds us of her husband Ranveer Singh‘s style sense. Even the actor has often been spotted wearing a dark outfit with a lot of gold chains in the past. Check out Deepika’s look here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Deepika Padukone (@deepikapadukone) on Jul 27, 2019 at 7:21am PDT

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Deepika Padukone (@deepikapadukone) on Jul 27, 2019 at 7:21am PDT

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Deepika Padukone (@deepikapadukone) on Jul 27, 2019 at 7:19am PDT

The actor has recently returned to India after wrapping up the shooting of her part in Kabir Khan‘s ’83 and celebrating Ranveer’s birthday in London. Deepika has a special appearance in the film as she plays the role of cricketer Kapil Dev‘s wife Romi Dev. She is also busy with the post-production work of Chhapaak that has her essaying the role of real-life acid-attack survivor Laxmi Agarwal.

Both Deepika and Ranveer are also likely to open the new season of popular celebrity chat show Rendezvous With Simmy Grewal. This is going to be the first time the couple would come out on a public platform like this to talk about their relationship after the wedding.

How do you find Deepika’s latest black look?