Actor Ranveer Singh celebrated his 34th birthday yesterday, on July 6. He received beautiful wishes from his fans and colleagues from the film industry. However, there was one wish that stood out in the galore of all the happy words the rest of the world showered on him. Ranveer’s wife and actor, Deepika Padukone wrote the loveliest wish for her husband on social media. And the picture she shared along with her note was even more adorable.

Deepika took to Instagram to share a childhood picture of Ranveer in which he could be seen slurping on shave ice. The man definitely looked cute in the photo. Deepika expressed her love for Ranveer by calling him her ‘child.’ She wished that her husband continues to stay childlike and as innocent as a toddler. Deepika’s post read, “Sensitive & emotional,caring & compassionate,generous & gentle,funny & intelligent,delightful & faithful…all this and so much more… To my husband,my friend,my lover,my confidante…but more often than not,my child,my infant,my toddler,my dot,my pineapple,my sunshine,my rainbow…May you forever and always be this way…I love you…❤️” (sic)

Ranveer celebrated his birthday in London where he’s shooting for his upcoming film ’83. He shared the first glimpse of his character from the film to mark his birthday. Ranveer released his look as former Indian cricketer Kapil Dev on Instagram as a birthday gift to his fans.

Meanwhile, no party picture or any information about how the actor celebrated his 34th birthday in the UK is out yet. We wish #DeepVeer the best for life!