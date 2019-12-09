Is there even a cuter way to herald your week than to treat your eyes with Deepika Padukone‘s dimpled innocence coupled with Ranveer Singh’s PDA? While the rhetorical question is too obvious, the Internet cannot help but drool over the Chhapaak star’s relatable childhood fun with best friends.

Taking to her Instagram handle, the diva shared two pictures as she waits to be joined by her childhood best friends, Sneha Ramachander and Divya Narayan. One picture featured Deepika in a yellow sweatshirt and Divya in a blue and green one, both sporting boycut hairstyles. It was captioned, “This Humpty & Dumpty sat on a wall…& ate curd rice!!! @divya_narayan4 (sic).” Quick to react, Ranveer smeared the comment’s section with red heart and heart-eyed emojis and wrote, “Cuties ! (sic).”

Another picture featured the two twinning in million-dollar smiles as Sneha posed with her eyes closed. Making fans gush over that unmissable dimpled smile, Deepika captioned the picture as, “cannot wait for these two munchkins!!! @divya_narayan4 @sneha_ramachander (sic).”

View this post on Instagram cannot wait for these two munchkins!!!❤️ @divya_narayan4 @sneha_ramachander A post shared by Deepika Padukone (@deepikapadukone) on Dec 8, 2019 at 8:55am PST

On the professional front, both Deepika and Ranveer are gearing up for their new releases. Come 2020 and Deepika will take over the screens with Meghna Gulzar’s Chhapaak in which she plays the role of real-life acid attack survivor Laxmi Aggarwal. The actor has got three more films in her kitty. She will be seen opposite Ranveer in Kabir Khan’s ’83, their first film post-wedding. The actor is also working in director Shakun Batra’s next with Siddhant Chaturvedi. Deepika has reportedly agreed to play the mythological character Draupadi in her next production venture.

Speculations are also rife that Deepika Padukone and Hrithik Roshan are being considered to play the roles of Sita and Ram, respectively, in Nitesh Tiwari’s Ramayana. Even though Nitesh denied all the rumours and said the casting is still underway, there’s a strong buzz in the industry that this Ramayana-series is going to be the first project of Hrithik and Deepika together and is also said to star South sensation, Prabhas as Ravana.