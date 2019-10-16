Making a ‘Chhappak‘ with her hot and sexy looks right out there in a sleepy hamlet of England where royal castles in the backdrop amped the English-look, Bollywood’s highest-paid actress and international fashion icon Deepika Padukone just set fans hearts aflutter with her latest photoshoot pictures. Flooding the Internet with her different fall looks for a magazine cover, Deepika not only set the mercury soaring across the Internet but also left fans across the globe drooling.

Taking to her Instagram handle, Deepika shared a plethora of pictures featuring her in black, red and orange ensembles. From sliding down in a backless black gown to raising the heat in a pink one with a sheer black blouse or a smouldering off-shoulder red one, Deepika made sure she gave us enough reasons for the rest of the year to believe why deserved to crack BoF’s list of the 500 most influential people in fashion.

Check out Deepika’s latest fall looks from her photoshoot here:

On the professional front, Deepika Padukone will be next seen in Meghna Gulzar’s Chhapaak, where she will be essaying the role of acid attack survivor Laxmi Agarwal. Apart from this, she will soon be seen sharing screen space with husband Ranveer Singh in ’83. While Ranveer will be playing the role of Kapil Dev in Kabir Khan’s sports drama, Deepika will be portraying the role of the cricketer’s wife, Romi Dev. This is Ranveer and Deepika’s first film together after their wedding last year.