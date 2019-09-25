For those rubbing their eyes and starting with their screen time this pleasant Wednesday morning, Chhapaak star Deepika Padukone will make your 8 am look like ’83 with her latest viral pictures from Paris Fashion Week 2019, you have been warned! Setting the Internet on fire with her flawless beauty, Deepika flooded the social media with her latest pictures and fans cannot stop swooning.

The shared pictures show the diva donning a chocolatey brown strapless dress from Dior’s collection at the haute-couture show and we can finally pass a sigh of relief after her sartorial disaster at IIFA shocked our wits. The Boho print backless gown featured a sweetheart neckline in the shape of a bow which Deepika accessorised with yellow large-square sunglasses, a knotted headband, gold chains and a black leather clutch from Dior.

Check out Deepika’s latest pictures from Paris Fashion Week 2019 here:

View this post on Instagram 🧡 J’adore @dior #dior A post shared by Deepika Padukone (@deepikapadukone) on Sep 24, 2019 at 12:16pm PDT

On the professional front, Deepika will be next seen in Meghna Gulzar’s Chhapaak, where she will be essaying the role of acid attack survivor Laxmi Agarwal. Apart from this, she will soon be seen sharing screen space with husband Ranveer Singh in ’83. While Ranveer will be playing the role of Kapil Dev in Kabir Khan’s sports drama, Deepika will be portraying the role of the cricketer’s wife, Romi Dev. This is Ranveer and Deepika’s first film together after their wedding last year. The couple previously co-starred in megahits Padmaavat, Bajirao Mastani and Goliyon Ki Rasleela Ram-Leela.

Meanwhile, Hrithik and Deepika are also rumoured to be coming together for Farah Khan’s Satte Pe Satta-remake. No official announcements have been made in this respect though.

Speculations are also rife that Deepika Padukone and Hrithik Roshan are being considered to play the roles of Sita and Ram, respectively, in Nitesh Tiwari’s Ramayana. Even though Nitesh denied all the rumours and said the casting is still underway, there’s a strong buzz in the industry that this Ramayana-series is going to be the first project of Hrithik and Deepika together and is also said to star South sensation, Prabhas as Ravana.