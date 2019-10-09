Be it slaying effortlessly in a dreaded all brown look or pulling off a bling leather jacket with dramatic sleeves, Deepika Padukone is making a ‘Chhapaak‘ in fashion police’s hearts and how! The ’83 star recently flooded her social media handle with the latest pictures from a few magazines photoshoot and fans were left drooling over her varied chic looks.

Taking to her Instagram handle, Deepika shared the pictures which show her carrying off western looks with full sartorial elegance. While a few pictures showed her flaunting a brown shirt tucked inside brown trousers and sporting a similar coloured stole, another showed her donning a half-sleeves black bling leather jacket and a couple of others featured her striking sensuous expressions as she posed in a brown strap dress with a nude-coloured overcoat, a nude-brown velvet shirt, an off-white tee tucked inside a high-waist brown jeans or an olive green shirt.

Check out Deepika’s latest looks here:

On the professional front, Deepika Padukone will be next seen in Meghna Gulzar’s Chhapaak, where she will be essaying the role of acid attack survivor Laxmi Agarwal. Apart from this, she will soon be seen sharing screen space with husband Ranveer Singh in ’83. While Ranveer will be playing the role of Kapil Dev in Kabir Khan’s sports drama, Deepika will be portraying the role of the cricketer’s wife, Romi Dev. This is Ranveer and Deepika’s first film together after their wedding last year.