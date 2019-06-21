Actor Deepika Padukone turned up the heat at the red carpet of a recent fashion event. She attended the event wearing an electric green coloured outfit that had a giant cape detail. Deepika styled her look in 80s style with an addition of a head-band in the same colour. She owned every bit of that look and her husband Ranveer Singh doesn’t differ either. Deepika posted a picture of herself in her green look on Instagram and Ranveer’s comment on the same is winning everyone’s heart.

The caption on the actor’s post was done in Hindi and Ranveer also replied in the same way. When Deepika posted, “विशिष्ट आकृति धारण करना…💋 wearing:@ashistudio” (sic), Ranveer wrote, “Shuddh desi caption 😍🙌🏽” (sic). Deepika then replied, “more like shuddh desi dil…❤️” (sic). Check this out:

Deepika’s dress at the event was from Ashi Studio. The actor added a pair of diamond drop earrings, smokey eyes and her signature messy ponytail to the look. Deepika looked fabulous.

In her other post, the actor talked about how she learned to live her life with ‘bliss’. She posted a clip of herself in the same green dress and wrote, “If there’s one thing I do know,& more so in recent times, is that I have followed my Bliss. Like Joseph Campbell famously said-“If you do follow your bliss you put yourself on a kind of track that has been there all the while,waiting for you,and the life you ought to be living is the life you are living… So follow your bliss and don’t be afraid,and doors will open where you never knew they would… Thank You for the honour Grazia!” (sic)

Deepika was also clicked by the paparazzi with her father Prakash Padukone at the Mumbai airport last night. The actor looked as radiant as ever as she flashed her million dollar smile.