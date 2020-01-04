As fans snuggle in for the weekend, the makers of Meghna Gulzar-directorial Chhapaak are out with a new video, starring actors Deepika Padukone and Vikrant Massey in the lead, ahead of the movie’s release. Asserting the value of simple “silent pyaar,” the video schools fans about love.

Taking to her Instagram handle, Deepika dropped the video where her character Malti is seen asking her on-screen lover what is wrong with loving a person secretly. Deepika plays an acid attack survivor in the movie. The chemistry between Deepika, as Malti, and Vikrant, as her on-screen lover, is so pure and unconditional that one is forced to believe the fact that love supersedes all barriers of physical beauty. The character, Malti, is seen asking nothing in return for loving the man who has her heart and finds nothing wrong in doing so. The video was captioned, “Nok Jhok karte karte…hua silent pyaar… #Chhapaak releases in cinemas on 10th January! (sic).”

In an exclusive interview earlier with India.com, Deepika revealed that her portrayal of Malti has been both problematic and inspiring. The actor talked about burning the prosthetics to get out of her character and commented on her 11-year long journey in Bollywood.

The makers of Deepika Padukone and Vikrant Massey starrer Chhapaak recently released the title song of the film. Sung by Arijit Singh, it’s a song that describes the struggle of an acid-attack survivor. The video focuses on Malti, Deepika’s character in the film, from the time when she suffers the attack and sets on a new journey of justice and resolution. The Meghna Gulzar directorial highlights the importance of self-confidence and tries to remove the stigmas attached to the life of an acid attack survivor.

Both Meghna and Deepika have maintained that the story of Chhapaak doesn’t portray acid attack survivors as weaker human beings rather it normalises their journey and reveals their unmatchable confidence and hope in life. Chhapaak is slated to hit the screens on January 9.