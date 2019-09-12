London returns ’83 star Deepika Padukone made it in time for the ongoing Ganesh Chaturthi festival in Mumbai. Seeking Ganpati’s blessings at a pandal in Mumbai on the second last day of the celebrations week, Deepika made an appearance in a heavy traditional attire and made fans jaws drop in awe.

In the videos and pictures that are now trending viral, Deepika can be seen donning a silk saree with golden work and accessorising the look with a pair of heavy gold earrings. Pulling back her mid-parted hair in a low bun, Deepika looked stunning as she made her way to the huge idol, bare-footed.

Check Deepika’s viral videos and pictures from Ganpati puja here:

View this post on Instagram #deepikapadukone for #ganeshpuja A post shared by Viral Bhayani (@viralbhayani) on Sep 11, 2019 at 1:24pm PDT

On the professional front, Deepika will be next seen in Meghna Gulzar’s Chhapaak, where she will be essaying the role of acid attack survivor Laxmi Agarwal. Apart from this, she will soon be seen sharing screen space with husband Ranveer Singh in ’83. While Ranveer will be playing the role of Kapil Dev in Kabir Khan’s sports drama, Deepika will be portraying the role of the cricketer’s wife, Romi Dev. This is Ranveer and Deepika’s first film together after their wedding last year. The couple previously co-starred in megahits Padmaavat, Bajirao Mastani and Goliyon Ki Rasleela Ram-Leela.

Meanwhile, Hrithik and Deepika are also rumoured to be coming together for Farah Khan’s Satte Pe Satta-remake. No official announcements have been made in this respect though.