After actor Esha Gupta accused a businessman of making her feel uncomfortable at a restaurant in Delhi, a defamation complaint was filed against her by the same man. The businessman filed a complaint at the Saket court demanding compensation for causing him mental agony with her accusation on social media. The complaint has been filed under sections 499 and 500 of the IPC.

The first hearing in the case has been organised for August 28. The businessman has to appear before the court to record his statement in the matter on the same day. Further, he has called Esha’s allegations against him nothing but a fragment of her imagination. The complaint also mentions him saying that he has been suffering a lot ever since Esha posted his picture on social media and people are also doubting his credibility because of the actor’s posts against him.

Earlier this month, Esha made a series of posts on her Instagram stories and Twitter alleging that the businessman kept staring at her inappropriately while she was having dinner with someone at a restaurant in Delhi. She also mentioned that even when her security asked him to fix his gaze somewhere else, he continued with his behaviour and ‘eye-raped’ her. This made Esha feel very uncomfortable and she talked about the incident on social media a few hours later. The actor received wide support from her fans and later when one of the fans shared the picture of the accused with her, she posted it on social media and called him out publicly. Esha also spoke about how men tend to think that staring at a woman is acceptable as it’s not as harassing as touching her inappropriately.

One of Esha’s tweet read, “ROHIT VIG- the man who thinks staring at a woman all night n making her uncomfortable is ok. He didnot touch me or say anything. But throughout stare. Not as a fan, not Cus m an actor, but because m a Woman. Where are we safe? Is being a woman a curse!” (sic)

The actor is yet to make an official statement about the defamation complaint filed by the businessman against her.