The dangerous level of air pollution in Delhi-NCR has scared all. Even after the efforts of both the citizens and the government, the level hasn’t gone down and the members of the film industry are also affected by the situation. After Priyanka Chopra showed concern towards the health of people living in the capital, the team of Dostana 2 has taken a strict decision to take care of its cast and crew. The makers of the film have cancelled the Delhi shoot schedule of the film and pushed it ahead fearing that the rising levels of pollution can cause health to suffer.

Dostana 2 features Janhvi Kapoor, Kartik Aaryan and Laksh Lalwani in the lead. The film is directed by Collin D’Cunha and produced by Karan Johar. The team is currently shooting in Chandigarh and after wrapping the shoot there, they were supposed to land in Delhi to finish the part. However, now, the makers have decided to begin the Patiala shoot-schedule first and put their Delhi visit on hold.

The air quality is constantly showing dangerous levels in both Delhi and NCR ever since the country celebrated Diwali this year. Apart from breathing difficulties, pollution has also caused difficulty in the vision. This is another reason behind the team of Dostana 2 postponing the shoot. A source close to the team talked to Mumbai Mirror and revealed that the makers are waiting for air quality to improve and only then the team will proceed to the capital.

He was quoted saying, “With visibility also being poor, the makers decided not to risk the health of the team and have pushed the Delhi schedule to a later date when the air quality improves.” As is, the next week is booked in Patiala after wrapping up the Chandigarh schedule with the rest of the supporting cast.