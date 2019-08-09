The makers of Kangana Ranaut starrer Dhaakad have released the teaser of the film. Directed by Razneesh “Razy” Ghai, Dhaakad has been touted as an out-and-out action entertainer and the first of its kind in the history of Indian cinema. The teaser of the video shows Kangana in a fierce avatar. She is seen firing back-to-back blanks from her M4 carbine gun. A scene towards the end of the video shows Kangana tasting her own blood as an expression of her victory. The teaser of Dhaakad seems powerful and hints at the actor taking on baddies like never before. Watch it here:

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

In a recent report published by Mid-day, the director of the film revealed that Kangana has used real guns in the teaser of Dhaakad because he wanted the audience to have an authentic experience while watching the first glimpse of the film. Kangana, who is currently working on the biopic on celebrated politician Jayalalitha, added that she had to collect all her powers and strength to hold the gun to shoot for the teaser of the film. “The gun was so heavy that I could barely hold it. It took all my strength to lift the gun, and firing blanks was even more difficult. My director was having a good laugh, seeing me struggle with it. Hopefully, he will make me use dummy guns for the film’s shoot,” she explained.

Earlier, while announcing the film in the media, the actor proudly said that if the audience happens to accept Dhaakad, the film will change the way female actors are perceived in the film industry. She said, “The film is mounted on a large scale, is one of a kind female-led action film, and is apt for a Diwali release. If it is received well, there will be no looking back for women in Indian cinema.”

Dhaakad is set to hit the screens during Diwali 2020.