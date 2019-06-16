Actor Dhanush is gearing up for the release of his upcoming film titled The Extraordinary Journey of The Fakir. It’s his first Hollywood film and his fans seem especially excited about it. The trailer of the film hit the screens recently and a particular scene got a thumbs up from Dhanush’s fans. The actor plays the character of Indian magician in the film and a scene has him sharing a kiss with the leading female actor. Now, seeing Dhanush locking lips with his heroine on the big screens is not something that his fans are used to see him doing in a film. And now, Dhanush himself has reacted to his fans’ response to the particular scene.

During one of the promotional interviews for The Extraordinary Journey of The Fakir, the actor was asked to comment on the kind of frenzy his scene has created among the fans. Dhanush, who is usually credited for meaningful cinema, laughed and said that he is just happy to see he has something to offer to his fans that left them excited. Dhanush was quoted telling Hindi Rush: “I don’t know what to say…as long as they are excited, I’m fine.”

Dhanush has been paired opposite actor Erin Moriarty, who plays his love interest in the film. The film, directed by Ken Scott, has already opened to good response from the audience in various parts of the world. In India, it will be hitting theatres this week on June 21. The Extraordinary Journey of the Fakir is based on a novel written by Romain Puertolas. The film features international actors like Bérénice Bejo, Erin Moriarty, Barkhad Abdi and Gérard Jugnot. A young actor who has worked extensively in the south Indian film industry, Dhanush is a National Award winning artiste who has made his mark with movies like Aadukalam, Kaaka Muttai and Visaranai.