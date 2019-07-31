The summer is seeing celebrities step out at their creative and fashionable best and grabbing all eyeballs this Wednesday was Happy Phir Bhaag Jayegi star Diana Penty as she chose to add dollops of sunshine to our otherwise grey mood. Stepping out in sunshiny hues, Diana set not just fans swooning over her gorgeous frame but also actor-friends Dia Mirza and Kajal Aggarwal.

In the picture that she shared on her Instagram handle, the diva can be seen donning an orange-mustard pencil skirt paired with a similar coloured crop top. Accessorising her look with a pair of huge round golden earrings and heels, Diana left her curly tresses open as she posed with a hint of a smile for the camera. The picture was captioned, “A little sunshine on a rainy day

Outfit: @deme_love_ @gabriellademetriades Earrings: @shopeurumme HMU: @marianna_mukuchyan Styled by: @namitaalexander (sic).” As the picture started breaking the Internet, Dia was quick to comment, “Yummylicious (sic)” while Kajal complimented, “Gorgeous.”

On the professional front, Diana will be seen in a love story titled Shiddat-Journey Beyond Love with Sunny Kaushal, Radhika Madan, and Mohit Raina. While Radhika is paired opposite Sunny, Mohit will be seen with Diana in the film produced by Dinesh Vijan, who has delivered three hits Hindi Medium, Stree and Luka Chuppi. Directed by Kunal Deshmukh, the film will go on floors in September and will be shot across Punjab, Paris, and London. According to a source, the story has been written by Sridhar Raghavan and Dheeraj Rattan.

Dinesh had earlier said in a statement, “I got married recently, so I’m feeling it, but on a serious note in our day and age where love is taken so lightly, it’s difficult to imagine the lengths people would go to for it”.

“‘Shiddat’ is not only a story about love but the distance one travels for it. The passion that overcomes… Maybe all senses or logic to do things that you wouldn’t usually imagine, the belief in something with all your heart and the drive to achieve it- that’s ‘Shiddat’,” he added.