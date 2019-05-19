Having established their sartorial elegance at the prestigious red carpet of Cannes International Film Festival 2019, the girl power of Bollywood, Diana Penty, Priyanka Chopra, Hina Khan and Huma Qureshi made sure to bust competitive myths as they huddled together for a drop dead gorgeous frame on Saturday night. The viral picture saw Nick Jonas flanked by the Bollywood beauties in all black and fans can’t stop ogling.

In the picture which Huma shared on her Instagram handle, Diana can be seen donning a black and white gown while Priyanka stood next to her, wearing a thigh-high black and white chequered dress. Hina, on the other hand, was dressed in an all black pant-suit while Huma donned a floral black wavy gown. Nick looked dapper in a brown coat paired with a black shirt and a pair of black trousers. The picture was captioned, “Strong women support each other, Real women support each other. Thank you @priyankachopra and @nickjonas jiju for making our night about Desi Girl Power. @dianapenty @realhinakhan @chopard #livevictoriously @greygoose @fetch_india @pankhurifetch #cannes #2019 #Cannes2019” (sic).

The Quantico star was representing luxury jewellery brand Chopard at the event. Hina was at Cannes for the premiere of her short film Lines where she released the first look of the film. Huma and Diana were at the festival to represent vodka brand Grey Goose. They were also a part of the India Pavillion titled ‘Women in Global Cinema’. The session was hosted by filmmaker Madhur Bhandarkar.