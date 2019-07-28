Looking breathtaking like a sea goddess, Happy Phir Bhaag Jayegi star Diana Penty recently walked down the ramp in all grace and glamour at the India Couture Week 2019 and left fans swooning over her sexy look. Marking 15 years of Gaurav Gupta in the industry, Diana turned showstopper for his “Undercurrent” collection.

In the pictures and videos breaking the Internet, Diana can be seen donning a green-gray, sculpted mermaid gown accessorised with a pair of diamond feather-shaped earrings-cum-ear cuff. Sporting a french bun, Diana completed her look with winged eyeliner and glossy makeup.

Check Diana’s sexy showstopper looks at India Couture Week 2019 here:

On the professional front, Diana will be seen in a love story titled Shiddat-Journey Beyond Love with Sunny Kaushal, Radhika Madan, and Mohit Raina. While Radhika is paired opposite Sunny, Mohit will be seen with Diana in the film produced by Dinesh Vijan, who has delivered three hits Hindi Medium, Stree and Luka Chuppi. Directed by Kunal Deshmukh, the film will go on floors in September and will be shot across Punjab, Paris, and London. According to a source, the story has been written by Sridhar Raghavan and Dheeraj Rattan.

Dinesh had earlier said in a statement, “I got married recently, so I’m feeling it, but on a serious note in our day and age where love is taken so lightly, it’s difficult to imagine the lengths people would go to for it”.

“‘Shiddat’ is not only a story about love but the distance one travels for it. The passion that overcomes… Maybe all senses or logic to do things that you wouldn’t usually imagine, the belief in something with all your heart and the drive to achieve it- that’s ‘Shiddat’,” he added.