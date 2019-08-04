Actor Deepika Padukone has featured on the cover of a popular magazine. In an interview with the magazine, the actor has once again recalled the days of her struggle with depression. Deepika says that depression is neither a choice nor a luxury. And seems like she’s taking a dig at Salman Khan‘s statement on depression.

The superstar, while promoting Race 3 last year, made a statement in which he said that he never had the luxury to feel depressed in life because no matter what he said, everything always went against him. He was quoted by news agency IANS saying, “I see a lot of people going on vacations, but I cannot afford that luxury of taking a vacation. I see a lot of people getting depressed and emotional, but I can’t afford that luxury of being depressed or sad or emotional because no matter what I am going through, it works against me.”

Now, in her statement to Vogue, Deepika mentioned that a ‘male actor’ recently talked about depression but didn’t understand that it’s not in one’s hands to be hit by depression or not. She said, “The word that best describes my experience of depression is struggle. Every second was a struggle. I felt exhausted the whole time. People confuse it with being a bit sad. A male star said recently that he didn’t have the luxury to be depressed. As if depression is a choice!”

Deepika has always been vocal about her fight with depression. She has been spreading awareness around the stigma through her foundation Live Love Laugh. The actor had earlier revealed how her mother first saw the symptoms and asked her to take medical help. Deepika said that everyday for her used to be exhausting during that time and she never used to feel good about herself despite everything working in her favour on the work front. In her interview now, the Padmaavat star also mentioned that she felt ‘liberating’ after sharing her story with others. Deepika said there were no regrets. “I felt such relief afterwards. It was liberating, like a crushing weight had been lifted off me. I’d do it all over again. Also, it made me more aware of myself,” said the actor.