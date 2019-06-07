After the controversy involving Kangana Ranaut and Krish over taking director’s credit on Manikarnika: The Queen of Jhansi, it was being speculated that the actor is the person responsible behind the delay in her next film titled Mental Hai Kya. The film, that also features Rajkummar Rao in the lead, has got postponed to July 26. However, director Prakash Kovelamudi refutes the rumours of Kangana having to do anything with it. In his latest interview with a news daily, Kovelamudi denied the speculations regarding Kangana wanting to direct a portion of the film. He revealed that she was nothing more than an actor on the set and always behaved professionally.

Mid-day reported the director saying that Kangana was a ‘creative asset’ and no rumour about her trying to hijack the film is true. He said, “On my set, Kangana was an actor; a professional one, and a creative asset.” Kovelamudi, who is a popular director in Telugu cinema, said that he loved directing both Kangana and Rajkummar in Mental Hai Kya. He went on to reveal that it’s an original story and something that is going to resonate with the audience. He told the daily, “Both Kangana and Rajkummar are powerhouses who I enjoyed directing. I m happy to see how their characters have turned out. Mental Hai Kya is an intriguing thriller with doses of quirk.” He added that the story ‘challenges’ the norms.

Various reports recently suggested that Kangana wanted to get the film re-shot and that’s what led to the delay in finishing the entire shooting. Kovelamudi came clean and revealed that everything happened as planned and they shot Mental Hai Kya in three parts – by beginning in Mumbai, then taking it to London and then wrapping up the film in Mumbai again last month.

Meanwhile, the trailer of Mental Hai Kya is going to hit the screens soon as the film gears up for July 26 release. Earlier, it was scheduled to face a Box Office clash with Hrithik Roshan starrer Super 30. However, the makers of Hrithik’s film decided to avert the clash by bringing their film two weeks early. Super 30 is now releasing on July 12.