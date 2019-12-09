The fans let out a sigh of relief ever since the news of veteran singer, Lata Mangeshkar, returning home hale and hearty started streaming in on Sunday and sharing an update of the same, yesteryear sensational star of Bollywood, Dilip Kumar set the Internet on a frenzy as he posted a picture with “choti behen”. After being hospitalised for around a month at Mumbai’s Breach Candy Hospital, Lata was discharged post her treatment for a respiratory disorder.

Taking to his Twitter handle, Dilip shared a spectacular picture featuring him alongside Lata and wife Saira Bano. The tweet read, “Overjoyed to hear the good news that My ‘choti behen’ Lata, is feeling much better and is at her home now. Please take good care of yourself @mangeshkarlata (sic).”

Overjoyed to hear the good news that My ‘choti behen’ Lata, is feeling much better and is at her home now. Please take good care of yourself @mangeshkarlata pic.twitter.com/Cf2hXmiGc1 — Dilip Kumar (@TheDilipKumar) December 8, 2019

The singer’s condition was reportedly critical when she was admitted to the hospital a few weeks back. A statement from her family members also requested the fans and the media to not speculate anything about her health. Lata was admitted to the ICU and was also rumoured to have been put on a ventilator. However, the family spokesperson of the singer later released a statement asking all to steer clear away from the speculations and respect the privacy of the family. Even the hospital sources refused to comment on the status of the veteran singer’s health.

On another note, during her almost seven-decade long career, Mangeshkar has sung more than 30,000 songs across languages. She is considered one of the most loved and celebrated playback singers in Indian cinema. She received the Bharat Ratna, India’s highest civilian honour, in 2001. We wish her a speedy recovery!