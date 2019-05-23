The day began on a high note for the Bollywood fans when it was revealed that actor Dimple Kapadia will be seen in an important role in international filmmaker Christopher Nolan‘s next film titled Tenet. As the news spread, the fans went gaga and now, the industry colleagues of the actor have also joined the frenzy. Anil Kapoor, Huma Qureshi, Guneet Monga and Kangana Ranaut’s sister Rangoli Chandel took to Twitter to congratulate the actor for her big Hollywood debut.

As reported by The Hollywood Reporter, Tenet is going to be a big action drama which will be filmed in as many as seven countries including India. The other actors joining the team are John David Washington, Robert Pattinson, Elizabeth Debicki, Aaron Taylor-Johnson and Michael Caine.

While Anil Kapoor called it ‘phenomenal’, Oscar-winning film producer Guneet Monga congratulated the entire team of the film for having a talent like Kapadia on board. She wrote, “Congratulations #DimpleKapadia ma’am and congratulations @preena621 for casting this one from India ! So so proud ♥️” (sic)

Acknowledging the news, actor Huma Qureshi wrote, “Congratulations to #DimpleKapadia ma’am and @preena621 This is hugeeee” (sic)

While the Bobby star has done many English language films in the past like Finding Fanny and Leela, Tenet is going to be her first major Hollywood production. It’s reportedly an espionage thriller which means it won’t be too-soon-to-predict that Dimple’s character is going to be stylish and grey. Earlier, talking about teaming up with Nolan, Pattinson had told the media that the script he has signed is ‘unreal’.

Our congratulations to the actor and her team!