Indian actor Dimple Kapadia has bagged a role in international filmmaker Christopher Nolan‘s next film titled Tenet. It’s a big achievement for any actor considering Nolan is one of the most celebrated filmmakers across the world and has made films like Dunkirk (2017), Interstellar (2014), Inception (2010), and The Dark Knight (2008) among others. Revealing a little more about Dimple’s casting in Tenet, her talent manager Purvi Lavingia Vats talked to a news daily recently. She revealed that the Bobby star never had to audition for any role before this film and for Tenet, she sent out a video that was happily approved by the makers.

Purvi talked to Mid-Day in her latest interview and revealed she had to sit with the 61-year-old actor to make her understand the importance of audition and why international filmmakers prefer this way of casting. She was quoted by the daily saying, “Dimple has never auditioned before. So I had to sit her down and make her understand that the idea of casting people basis their taped audition, is to understand if they fit the part. But they are respectful when someone is reluctant and are willing to watch tapes of their previous work.” Purvi also added that since Nolan is known to be secretive about his work and film scripts, they were not given a scene from the film for the audition but asked to tape something else.

The daily quoted her saying, “They had already seen her footage and had loved her work. When they saw her audition tape, Nolan and the casting director came around, and the rest is history.” She said that they haven’t even been informed much about Dimple’s role in Tenet.

Meanwhile, Tenet also features Robert Pattinson, Aaron Taylor-Johnson and Michael Caine among others apart from Dimple Kapadia in important roles. The film is an espionage thriller and will be extensively shot seven countries including India.