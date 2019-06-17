Veteran Tamil filmmaker Mani Ratnam has been admitted to Chennai’s Apollo hospital after he complained of cardiac issues last night. The news was revealed by a Twitter user. The popular director has been suffering from cardiac problems. Even while shooting for Yuva in the year 2004, he suffered a heart attack and was rushed to the hospital. The film featured Abhishek Bachchan, Rani Mukerji, Ajay Devgn, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Vivek Oberoi and Esha Deol among others. More details about his health are awaited.

Mani is considered as one of the most prolific filmmakers of our times. Apart from working extensively in the South Indian film industry, he has given some of the most beautiful films to Hindi cinema. A few names are Bombay (1995), Dil Se (1998), Raavan (2010), Guru (2007), Ok Jaanu (2017 and Saathiya (2002) among others.

Recently, actor Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, who debuted in the industry with a film helmed by Mani, revealed that she’s going to reunite with him soon. In an interview during her Cannes 2019 visit, Aishwarya said that there are rumours about her working with Mani Ratnam in a film soon and the word is true. The actor added that even though no official announcement has been made from the director’s side, she would like to express her excitement over reuniting with someone she absolutely admires.

Director #ManiRatnam admitted to Greams Road Apollo hospital due to cardiac problems. pic.twitter.com/YnnIH6PHpI — Lokesh (@LokeshJey) June 16, 2019

Aishwarya was quoted saying, “What I will commit to is because even though Mani (Ratnam) hasn’t formally announced it himself but the word is out. So yes, I will commit to the fact that yes, I am working with him. I won’t say I agreed…I will always be more than thrilled, excited, overwhelmed, humbled and just happy to work with my guru, Mani.”