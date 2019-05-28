Actor Disha Patani is playing the role of a trapeze artiste opposite Salman Khan in Bharat. In her latest interview with a daily, she revealed that she agreed to do the small role in the film because she was of the opinion that this is her last chance at being paired with Salman on-screen. Disha talked about accepting Bharat and why she chose to accept a ‘special appearance’ in a film.

Mumbai Mirror quoted the actor saying that even the director – Ali Abbas Zafar, told her that she might never be able to work opposite Salman in any other film in the future. Disha said she talked to the director over a call and whatever brief he gave, she immediately came on board. Disha said, “Ali sir called me with a role which is more of a special appearance. I heard him out and since the character is that of a trapeze artiste alongside Salman sir, I came on board. Honestly, I don’t know if I will ever get to work with Salman sir again. Even Ali sir told me this while narrating the script.”

The Baaghi 2 star then clarified that she is very young to work opposite Salman in a film and therefore, she considered Bharat as the last opportunity where she was being paired with the actor. She explained that the age difference between them is not visible in the film because Salman is playing a young man in that part. She said, “Obviously because of the age difference between us. In Bharat, it is acceptable because that portion shows Salman sir in his 20s and 30s so, it was an immediate ‘yes’.”

She then went on to call Salman a ‘wonderful human being’. Disha said she got to learn a lot from him and she’s glad she accepted Bharat because her part is set in a different era.

Also featuring Katrina Kaif, Nora Fatehi, Jackie Shroff, Sonali Kulkarni, Tabu and Sunil Grover, Bharat is slated to hit the screens on June 5.