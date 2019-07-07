When Dharma Productions announced Dostana 2, the audience were thinking they would finally get to see Kartik Aaryan and Janhvi Kapoor romancing each other on-screen. However, the latest development around the film might just surprise many fans. As reported by Pinkvilla, Kartik and Janhvi aren’t playing lovers but siblings in Dostana 2. The Collin D’Cunha-film is soon going on the floors and the portal has now revealed that it is going to introduce a new brother-sister pairing in Bollywood.

Earlier, when producer Karan Johar announced the sequel, he mentioned that the banner is launching a new male face in the industry with Dostana 2. And now, as revealed by the portal, both Janhvi and Kartik will be seen in love with the same man – that’s something on which the entire entertainment quotient is mounted in the story. The report quoted a source close to the development saying, “Kartik and Janhvi are not paired opposite each other in Dostana 2. In fact, they are playing siblings in the film. This is a new brother-sister pairing that KJo is introducing with the movie.”

The source added that the third lead in the film is going to be the actual love interest of both the stars in the film. “The reason why they called the third lead ‘a suitable boy’ is because both Janhvi and Kartik have the same love interest, to be essayed by this newcomer that Dharma plans to launch with the sequel,” revealed the source.

Earlier, in the 2008-released film, actors Priyanka Chopra, Abhishek Bachchan and John Abraham played the lead stars. The story of the film had the characters of both AB and John pretending to be gay partners. They were both in love with Priyanka’s character who ultimately falls for Bobby Deol’s character in the film. Dostana also featured Boman Irani and Kirron Kher in important roles.