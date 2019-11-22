From marking an end of “night shoots” to being papped at the airport after returning to bay, Dostana 2 lead pair Janhvi Kapoor and Kartik Aaryan have made it loud and clear on our social media that the Punjab schedule of their upcoming Karan Johar production is complete. The duo even shared pictures with the cast and crew to announce nailing the first part and fans were in for a treat.

While Janhvi shared a picture with the team of Dostana 2 on her Instagram handle’s story feature, Kartik shared a post on his handle which featured pictures with Janhvi and crew as they marked an end to night shoots. The pictures were captioned, “Nyt shoot ends and so does #Dostana2 ka Punjab Schedule First Schedule Wraps @karanjohar @collindcunha @janhvikapoor @itslakshya #Patiala (sic).”

Check out Janhvi and Kartik's latest pictures here:

Directed by Collin D’Cunha, Dostana 2 team began the shoot on November 8. The film is the second part in the romantic-comedy franchise. The first film – Dostana, featuring Abhishek Bachchan, John Abraham and Priyanka Chopra was released in the year 2008. Actor Abhishek Banerjee, who gave his best in Mirzapur, Stree and Bala, will be seen with Kartik Aaryan and Janhvi Kapoor in Dostana 2. He was the latest addition to the cast and had reached Chandigarh for the shoot on November 18.

Apart from Kartik and Janhvi, Porus actor Lakshya aka Laksh Lalwani is also playing one of the lead roles in Dostana 2.

Earlier, when producer Karan Johar announced the sequel, he mentioned that the banner is launching a new male face in the industry with Dostana 2. A leading news portal reported that both Janhvi and Kartik will be seen in love with the same man – that’s something on which the entire entertainment quotient is mounted in the story. The report quoted a source close to the development saying, “Kartik and Janhvi are not paired opposite each other in Dostana 2. In fact, they are playing siblings in the film. This is a new brother-sister pairing that KJo is introducing with the movie.”