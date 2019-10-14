Actor Ayushmann Khurrana‘s Dream Girl has set a new record for the actor. After releasing on September 13, it has now emerged as the highest-grossing film in Ayushmann’s career. The Sunday-collections of the film closed at Rs 75 lakh that took the total of the film to reach Rs 139.70 crore. Earlier, the record was in the name of Ayushmann and Sanya Malhotra starrer Badhaai Ho that minted Rs 137.61 crore in its lifetime at the Box Office. Now as the Dream Girl‘s run comes to an end, Ayushmann has once again proved that he is only going to go higher after all the success he received last year with the release of Badhaai Ho and AndhaDhun.

Trade analyst Taran Adarsh took to Twitter to reveal the latest Box Office figures of Dream Girl. He wrote, “#DreamGirl crosses *lifetime biz* of #BadhaaiHo… Emerges #AyushmannKhurrana’s highest grossing film… [Week 5] Fri 35 lakhs, Sat 60 lakhs, Sun 75 lakhs. Total: ₹ 139.70 cr. #India biz.” (sic)

The Raaj Shaandilyaa-directorial went on to become a super-hit in the beginning of its Box Office run. It reached the benchmark of Rs 100 crore in 11 days and Rs 125 crore in 17 days. The film did the business of Rs 72.20 crore in its first week, Rs 38.60 in the second week and Rs 22.05 in the third week. The weekend five, that ended yesterday on October 13, brought Rs 1.70 crore for the film. Check out this tweet by Adarsh:

“#DreamGirl biz at a glance…

Week 1: ₹ 72.20 cr

Week 2: ₹ 38.60 cr

Week 3: ₹ 22.05 cr

Week 4: ₹ 5.15 cr

Weekend 5: ₹ 1.70 cr

Total: ₹ 139.70 cr

#India biz.

SUPER-HIT.” (sic)

Apart from Ayushmann, Dream Girl also features Nushrat Bharucha in the lead and Annu Kapoor in a supporting role. It is the story of a small-town man who talks to men in the voice of a woman named Pooja as part of his job. However, everyone he talks to falls in love with him and his voice (thinking he’s Pooja) and that’s where all the confusion and humour begin.