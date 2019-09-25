Entering the Rs 100 crore club on Tuesday, Raaj Shaandilyaa-directorial Dream Girl, starring Nushrat Bharucha and Ayushmann Khurrana in the lead, continues to zoom upwards. Collecting a total of Rs 104.70 crore so far, the film is Ayushmann’s second, after Badhai Ho, to enjoy a century at the Box Office.

Sharing the rising figures on his social media handle, Indian film critic and trade analyst, Taran Adarsh wrote, “#DreamGirl shows no signs of slowing down… [Week 2] Fri 5.30 cr, Sat 9.10 cr, Sun 11.05 cr, Mon 3.75 cr, Tue 3.30 cr. Total: ₹ 104.70 cr. #India biz. (sic)”

Dream Girl, with its entertaining storyline and good performances, impressed the audience from day one of its release. The film opened good and continued to perform well at the Box Office despite the release of other films later.

Also featuring Vijay Raaz, Annu Kapoor, Manjot Singh, Abhishek Banerjee, and Nidhi Bisht among others in pivotal roles, Dream Girl is the story of a small-town man named Karam who talks to men in the voice of a woman named Pooja as part of his job. He hides this from his people and that leads to confusion and laughter in the film.

Dream Girl has already been declared a superhit and its success only cements the fact that the audience has immense faith in Ayushmann’s film choices now. The film appeals to the family audience and is a clean entertainer. In his interview recently, Ayushmann said that he hopes Dream Girl establishes him as a legit commercial star in the trade business. The film has done exactly the same and more for the actor.