Enjoying a dream run at the Box Office even during the third week despite facing competition from other films, Raaj Shaandilyaa-directorial Dream Girl, starring fresh jodi Nushrat Bharucha and Ayushmann Khurrana in the lead, is all set to beat Badhai Ho and emerge as the latter’s highest grosser. Garnering a total of Rs 127 crore, the family entertainer refuses to slow down at the ticket windows.

Sharing the new budding figures on his Instagram handle, Indian film critic and trade analyst Taran Adarsh revealed, “#DreamGirl is in no mood to slow down… All set to challenge *lifetime biz* of #BadhaaiHo and emerge #AyushmannKhurrana’s highest grossing film… [Week 3] Fri 3.40 cr, Sat 6.30 cr, Sun 6.50 cr. Total: ₹ 127 cr. #India biz. #DreamGirl biz at a glance… Week 1: ₹ 72.20 cr Week 2: ₹ 38.60 cr Weekend 3: ₹ 16.20 cr Total: ₹ 127 cr #India biz. SUPER-HIT. #DreamGirl benchmarks… Crossed ₹ 50 cr: Day 4 ₹ 75 cr: Day 8 ₹ 100 cr: Day 11 ₹ 125 cr: Day 17 #India biz. (sic).”

Dream Girl, with its entertaining storyline and good performances, impressed the audience from day one of its release. The film opened good and continued to perform well at the Box Office despite the release of other films later.

Also featuring Vijay Raaz, Annu Kapoor, Manjot Singh, Abhishek Banerjee, and Nidhi Bisht among others in pivotal roles, Dream Girl is the story of a small-town man named Karam who talks to men in the voice of a woman named Pooja as part of his job. He hides this from his people and that leads to confusion and laughter in the film.

Dream Girl has already been declared a superhit and its success only cements the fact that the audience has immense faith in Ayushmann’s film choices now. The film appeals to the family audience and is a clean entertainer. In his interview recently, Ayushmann said that he hopes Dream Girl establishes him as a legit commercial star in the trade business. The film has done exactly the same and more for the actor.