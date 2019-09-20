The terrific family entertainer and Raaj Shaandilyaa-directorial Dream Girl, starring Nushrat Bharucha and Ayushmann Khurrana, has performed exceptionally well as it has been trending excellently on weekdays. Having minted a total of Rs 66.15 crore on day 6 of its release, the movie continues to be a money-spinner at the Box Office.

Sharing the rising figures on his social media handle, Indian film critic and trade analyst, Taran Adarsh wrote, “#DreamGirl is a money spinner… Excellent trending on weekdays… Eyes ₹ 72 cr [+/-] in Week 1… Fri 10.05 cr, Sat 16.42 cr, Sun 18.10 cr, Mon 7.43 cr, Tue 7.40 cr, Wed 6.75 cr. Total: ₹ 66.15 cr. #India biz. (sic)”

If the film maintains its pace at the Box Office, then in no time, it can also emerge as the highest-grossing film of Ayushmann’s career. Currently, the record is being held by Badhaai Ho that collected Rs 134.46 crore in its lifetime run at the Box Office. As is, Dream Girl is on its way to surpass the lifetime collection of Ayushmann’s Article 15 that earned Rs 65.17 crore.

The film is based on the story of a man who pretends to be a woman named Pooja while talking to men on the phone. He also cross-dresses as mythological figures Sita and Radha in popular plays. Ayushmann’s performance as the main character in the film is being appreciated widely. The film has many funny moments, interesting one-liners and a lot of confusion that brings out the comedy.

The story seems right up Ayushmann’s allay as the actor once again brings the subject of women rights to the fore in a hilarious way. The actor chooses to play a small-town character and tries to present the complexities of the culture looking at women as nothing more than a sexual object.

Directed by Raaj Shaandilyaa, Dream Girl also features Vijay Raaz, Annu Kapoor, Manjot Singh, Abhishek Banerjee, and Nidhi Bisht among others.