Emerging as Ayushmann Khurrana’s highest week 1 grosser, Raaj Shaandilyaa-directorial Dream Girl, starring the multi-talented actor opposite Nushrat Bharucha, has truly enjoyed a dream run at the Box Office. Grossing a total of Rs 72.20 crore in the first week itself, the movie is headed towards the Rs 100 crore club already.

Sharing the robust numbers on his social media handle, Indian film critic and trade analyst, Taran Adarsh wrote, “#DreamGirl has a fabulous Week 1… Emerges #AyushmannKhurrana’s highest Week 1 grosser… Fri 10.05 cr, Sat 16.42 cr, Sun 18.10 cr, Mon 7.43 cr, Tue 7.40 cr, Wed 6.75 cr, Thu 6.05 cr. Total: ₹ 72.20 cr. #India biz. HIT. (sic)”

The film is based on the story of a man who pretends to be a woman named Pooja while talking to men on the phone. He also cross-dresses as mythological figures Sita and Radha in popular plays. Ayushmann’s performance as the main character in the film is being appreciated widely. The film has many funny moments, interesting one-liners and a lot of confusion that brings out the comedy.

The story seems right up Ayushmann’s allay as the actor once again brings the subject of women rights to the fore in a hilarious way. The actor chooses to play a small-town character and tries to present the complexities of the culture looking at women as nothing more than a sexual object.

Directed by Raaj Shaandilyaa, Dream Girl also features Vijay Raaz, Annu Kapoor, Manjot Singh, Abhishek Banerjee, and Nidhi Bisht among others.