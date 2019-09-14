Actor Ayushmann Khurrana has hit the ball out of the park with his latest film Dream Girl. The film has emerged as the biggest opener for Ayushmann and has collected Rs 10.05 crore on its first day at the Box Office. After receiving terrific reviews and good word-of-mouth on social media, the film was expected to do well and the collections definitely resonate the same.

Directed by Raaj Shaandilyaa and also featuring Nushrat Bharucha in the lead, Dream Girl has reportedly opened better than most mid-range-budgeted films like Uri: The Surgical Strike, Luka Chuppi and Chhichhore this year.

Trade analyst Taran Adarsh revealed the latest Box Office figures of Dream Girl on Twitter and wrote “#DreamGirl takes a heroic start… Emerges #AyushmannKhurrana’s biggest opener to date… Has also opened bigger than several mid-range films [2019] like #Uri [₹ 8.20 cr], #LukaChuppi [₹ 8.01 cr] and #Chhichhore [₹ 7.32 cr]… Fri ₹ 10.05 cr. #India biz.” (sic)

The film’s collection is only going to rise from now and the first-weekend is expected to rake in an amount between Rs 35 – 40 crore at the Box Office. A lot of this rise in the collection is due to the audience’s newfound confidence in Ayushmann’s choice of content. After he offered wholesome entertainers and content-driven films like Badhaai Ho, AndhaDhun and Article 15 in the recent past, the audience seems assured to have a no dull moment with a film featuring Ayushmann. The same confidence is seen translating into numbers for the actor.

Meanwhile, Ayushmann is celebrating his 35th birthday today. In his latest interaction with Mid-Day, the actor revealed that he was looking at the audience’s response to Dream Girl as his biggest birthday gift this year.