Debutant filmmaker Raaj Shaandilyaa‘s latest directorial Dream Girl is on its way to becoming the second film starring Ayushmann Khurrana in the Rs 100 crore club. The film, also starring Nushrat Bharucha in the lead, raked in Rs 11.05 crore on its second Sunday, taking the total to reach Rs 97.65 crore by the end of its second weekend. The second Monday is all set to make the film cross the benchmark of Rs 100 crore at the Box Office.

Trade analyst Taran Adarsh released the latest Box Office figures of Dream Girl on Twitter and wrote, “#DreamGirl continues its dominance… Will cruise past ₹ 💯 cr mark today… Will be #EktaKapoor’s second century [after #EkVillain]… Also #AyushmannKhurrana’s second century [after #BadhaaiHo]… [Week 2] Fri 5.30 cr, Sat 9.10 cr, Sun 11.05 cr. Total: ₹ 97.65 cr. #India biz.” (sic)

The film, which is a small-town story set in North India’s Gokul city, impressed the audience from day one. Dream Girl went on to cross Rs 70 crore in week one, the weekend two added Rs 25.45 crore that summed up the collection to Rs 97.65 crore. The film has now been declared a super-hit.

#DreamGirl biz at a glance…

Week 1: ₹ 72.20 cr

Weekend 2: ₹ 25.45 cr

Total: ₹ 97.65 cr#India biz.

SUPER-HIT.#DreamGirl benchmarks…

Crossed ₹ 50 cr: Day 4

₹ 75 cr: Day 8

⭐️ Will hit ₹ 💯 cr on Day 11 [second Mon].#India biz. — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) September 23, 2019

Dream Girl has once again proved that the audience has evolved enough to like good content on-screen. Mid-budgeted films like Dream Girl are on a roll at the Box Office because they appeal to the masses with their simple storyline and performance-oriented narrative.