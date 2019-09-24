Actor Ayushmann Khurrana has got his second film in the Rs 100 crore club. His latest film, Dream Girl, has finally reached the benchmark of Rs 100 crore at the Box Office. The Raaj Shaandilyaa-directorial is the second film after Badhaai Ho that has done a century at the ticket window in Ayushmann’s career. The film garnered Rs 3.75 crore on its second Monday, taking the total to Rs 101.40 crore.

Dream Girl, with its entertaining storyline and good performances, impressed the audience from day one of its release. The film opened good and continued to perform well at the Box Office despite the release of other films later. Trade analyst Taran Adarsh released the latest Box Office figures of Dream Girl on Twitter and wrote, “#DreamGirl is 💯 Not Out… Begins weekdays [of Week 2] on an excellent note… [Week 2] Fri 5.30 cr, Sat 9.10 cr, Sun 11.05 cr, Mon 3.75 cr. Total: ₹ 101.40 cr. #India biz.” (sic)

#DreamGirl is 💯 Not Out… Begins weekdays [of Week 2] on an excellent note… [Week 2] Fri 5.30 cr, Sat 9.10 cr, Sun 11.05 cr, Mon 3.75 cr. Total: ₹ 101.40 cr. #India biz. — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) September 24, 2019

Also featuring Nushrat Bharucha, Annu Kapoor, Manjot Singh and others in important roles, Dream Girl is the story of a small-town man named Karam who talks to men in the voice of a woman named Pooja as part of his job. He hides this from his people and that leads to confusion and laughter in the film.

Dream Girl has already been declared a superhit and its success only cements the fact that the audience has immense faith in Ayushmann’s film choices now. The film appeals to the family audience and is a clean entertainer. In his interview recently, Ayushmann said that he hopes Dream Girl establishes him as a legit commercial star in the trade business. The film has done exactly the same and more for the actor.