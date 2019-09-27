Actor Ayushmann Khurrana‘s Dream Girl has taken a big jump and reached the benchmark of Rs 110 crore at the Box Office. The film which features Nushrat Bharucha opposite Ayushmann in the lead has already been declared a super-hit and it continues to impress the audience. Directed by Raaj Shaandilyaa, Dream Girl has emerged as the second-highest-grossing film of Ayushmann’s career.

The film collected Rs 3 crore on its second Thursday, taking the total to Rs 110.80 crore. Trade analyst Taran Adarsh released the latest Box Office figures of Dream Girl on Twitter. He wrote, “#DreamGirl continues to win hearts, woo BO… Trends better than #BadhaaiHo – #AyushmannKhurrana’s biggest hit – in Week 2… [Week 2] Fri 5.30 cr, Sat 9.10 cr, Sun 11.05 cr, Mon 3.75 cr, Tue 3.30 cr, Wed 3.10 cr, Thu 3 cr. Total: ₹ 110.80 cr. #India biz.” (sic)

Dream Girl crossed the benchmark of Rs 100 crore on its 11th day. Even though reaching Rs 100 crore at the Box Office is not a big achievement but for a mid-budgeted film like Dream Girl, it gets bigger. The other mid-budgeted films which have shown an exemplary run at the Box Office this year are Kabir Singh and Uri: The Surgical Strike. While the former took five days to reach the coveted Rs 100 crore0-club, the Vicky Kaushal starrer took 10 days to achieve the feat. Check out this list shared by Adarsh on Twitter:

Days taken to reach ₹ 💯 cr by mid-range films…

⭐️ #KabirSingh: Day 5

⭐️ #Uri: Day 10

⭐️ #TanuWedsManuReturns: Day 11

⭐ #DreamGirl: Day 11

⭐️ #Chhichhore: Day 12

⭐️ #Stree: Day 16

⭐️ #Raazi: Day 17

⭐️ #BadhaaiHo: Day 17

⭐️ #SKTKS: Day 25

The film still has a good run to exhaust. The latest Bollywood release – The Zoya Factor, hasn’t opened well and is not expected to sustain its run at the Box Office. therefore, until War hits the screens on October 2, Dream Girl can continue to have a free run.