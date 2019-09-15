Actors Ayushmann Khurrana and Nushrat Bharucha starrer Dream Girl has taken a high jump in its Saturday’s collection. The second-day earnings of the film are Rs 16.42 crore after it minted Rs 10.05 crore on its opening day. The Raaj Shaandilyaa-directorial has received good reviews from the critics and solid word-of-mouth on social media that definitely got translated into numbers at the Box Office. Dream Girl has begun its fantastic run and it will now be interesting to see just how many new records it sets for Ayushmann and the team of the film.

Trade analyst Taran Adarsh released the latest Box Office figures of Dream Girl on Twitter and wrote, “#DreamGirl witnesses superb growth on Day 2 [63.38%]… Circuits that were decent on Day 1 join the party on Day 2… Biz at metros, Tier-2, Tier-3 cities go on overdrive… Day 3 should surpass Day 2 by a margin… Fri 10.05 cr, Sat 16.42 cr. Total: ₹ 26.47 cr. #India biz.” (sic)

Dream Girl, also featuring Annu Kapoor and Vijay Raaz among others is the story of a man who pretends to be a woman named Pooja while talking to men on the phone. He also cross-dresses as mythological figures Sita and Radha in popular plays. Ayushmann’s performance as the main character in the film is being appreciated widely. The collections also cement the fact that the audience has now successfully built a good trust in the actor’s choice of films.

After the success of his films since last year, Ayushmann vowed to never let down his audience. He recently said in his interview that he’s never going to choose regressive films because his audience expects rich content and wholesome entertainment from his screen presence. Ayushmann also said Dream Girl is going to establish him as an important figure in the trade circuit. No doubts about that!